Raphinha and Fermin Lopez spared Barcelona’s blushes with a gritty 2-1 comeback win at relegated Valladolid on Saturday, keeping their La Liga title push on track ahead of a crucial Champions League clash at Inter Milan.

Raphinha, brought on at halftime, leveled the score in the 54th minute before Lopez – Barcelona’s unsung hero this season – slotted home the winner just six minutes later.

Coach Hansi Flick played with fire by rotating his starting XI ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Milan, where Barcelona and Inter will look to tip the balance in their semifinal after a 3-3 thriller this week in Spain.

Valladolid made a surprising start when Ivan Sanchez’s shot deflected off Ronald Araújo, hit the turf and looped over goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was making his first start since recovering from a right knee injury in September.

Barcelona stalled until Lamine Yamal replaced injured debutant Daniel Rodríguez, whose first game ended after just over half an hour when he hurt his right arm.

Raphinha replaced an ineffective Ansu Fati at halftime. The Brazil forward, who has come through in the clutch for Barcelona this season, drilled in a loose ball after goalkeeper Andre Ferreira punched a cross by Yamal to the edge of the area. Lopez followed up moments later with a precise, low strike into the corner.

Yamal had a goal-bound shot cleared off the line by Valladolid's Antonio Candela in the 80th minute. The 17-year-old also delivered the dribble of the match, spinning past two defenders with the ball glued to his feet.

Barcelona opened a seven-point gap over Real Madrid, which it beat last weekend in the Copa del Rey final to ignite its bid for a treble.

Madrid hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday. After this round, four games remain – including a clasico in Barcelona next weekend.