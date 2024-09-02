The in-form Brazilian winger Raphinha fired in a hat trick as Barcelona demolished Real Valladolid 7-0 on Saturday, securing their fourth straight win in La Liga under new coach Hansi Flick.

While bitter rivals Real Madrid have faltered despite the high-profile arrival of Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona have soared to a perfect start, undeterred by ongoing financial struggles.

They are also missing Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Ronald Araujo but have a maximum 12 points heading into the international break, leaving them seven clear of Madrid, who face Real Betis on Sunday.

"We're growing as a team. I think it's a very good start to the season," said Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"I'm proud of how things are going... hopefully, we can continue like that in the coming weeks."

Barcelona's best start to a La Liga campaign came in 2013-14 when they began the season with eight straight wins, although they were pipped to the title that year by Atletico Madrid.

Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in the 20th minute as he chested down a pass from Pau Cubarsi and flicked elegantly into the far corner with the outside of his left boot.

Robert Lewandowski soon doubled the lead when he latched onto a ball through from Lamine Yamal and squeezed a shot past Valladolid goalkeeper Karl Hein, on loan from Arsenal.

Jules Kounde made it 3-0 before halftime when a corner dropped to the France defender inside the area and he stabbed it into the top corner while off-balance.

Raphinha had a simple tap-in from close range just past the hour, with Lewandowski and Yamal involved before the ball broke kindly for the Brazilian.

He completed his treble in the 72nd minute following a brilliant burst forward from Yamal, who then slid through a delightful pass for Raphinha to stroke home.

Dani Olmo, who got the winner midweek at Rayo Vallecano on his debut, struck with his final touch after twice hitting the post and having a goal disallowed for offside.

The Spain international danced past a series of defenders and rolled in Barcelona's sixth. He missed Barcelona's first two games this term as the club struggled to meet La Liga's strict financial rules and could not register him.

Raphinha rounded off a glittering performance with an assist for Ferran Torres as Barcelona hit a seventh, fizzing in a cross from the left for the substitute to steer home in clinical fashion.

Atletico Madrid snatched a 1-0 victory away from Athletic Bilbao as Angel Correa scored in stoppage time to send Diego Simeone's side up to second, four points adrift of Barcelona.

Espanyol came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano, with Tottenham loanee Alejo Veliz striking in the sixth minute of added time.

Ayoze Perez's equalizer ensured Villarreal remained unbeaten, but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against a Valencia side that had lost each of its first three games.

Mallorca picked up their first win of the season by beating Leganes 1-0.