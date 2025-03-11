Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe criticized the current squad’s quality and wages, acknowledging that some players are “not good enough” and others “overpaid.”

His comments come as manager Ruben Amorim struggles to lift the team from a disappointing 14th place in the Premier League.

Amorim, who took over in November following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, has won just five of 17 league matches and seen United exit both domestic cups.

Despite this, Ratcliffe expressed confidence in the Portuguese manager's ability to turn things around, highlighting the difficulties of inheriting a squad plagued with financial and performance issues.

"Whether we like it or not, we've inherited certain situations," Ratcliffe said in a BBC interview.

He pointed to expensive signings like Antony, Casemiro, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Jadon Sancho, as challenges for the club.

Sancho, who cost 73 million pounds ($94.3 million) in 2021, now plays for Chelsea on loan while Antony, purchased for 81.5 million pounds, is on loan at Real Betis.

Ratcliffe noted that Manchester United has already spent a significant amount on these players and is still paying part of their wages, including 17 million pounds for Sancho's summer buy.

He admitted that the squad needs significant changes and that some players are either not up to standard or earning too much.

“Some players are not good enough and some probably are overpaid,” Ratcliffe acknowledged. “But for us to mould the squad we are fully responsible for, it will take time.”

Despite the challenges, Ratcliffe praised Amorim as an “outstanding young manager” and emphasized that the team is showing signs of progress. "You are beginning to see a glimpse of what Ruben can produce," Ratcliffe said, referencing United’s performance against Arsenal.

Ratcliffe also shared his concerns about the club’s financial future, revealing that Manchester United was on track to run out of money by the end of 2025 without corrective actions. To address this, the club has made job cuts and streamlined its operations.

"We had a bloated club, so we’ve reduced that to ensure a leaner, more efficient organization," Ratcliffe said. Despite the tough decisions, he ruled out selling young talents like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho to balance the books.

Ratcliffe’s efforts to stabilize the club have been met with some fan support, though he acknowledged the ongoing challenges. “It’s an uncomfortable period, and disruptive. I do feel sympathy with the fans... My only interest is returning Manchester United to greatness,” he added.

Finally, Ratcliffe supported Amorim’s decision to part ways with Marcus Rashford, who was frozen out of the first team before joining Aston Villa on loan in January. "He wants a dressing room full of players totally committed to winning. He won’t tolerate anything less," Ratcliffe said.

Rashford, despite his talent, struggled to find his form at United in recent seasons. "Maybe a move away is a good thing for him," Ratcliffe concluded, expressing hope for the forward's success elsewhere.