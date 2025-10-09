Manchester United’s embattled coach, Ruben Amorim, will be given the full three years of his contract to prove himself, with co-owner Jim Ratcliffe pledging that the club is on track to become the most profitable in the world.

Amorim, Ratcliffe’s choice to succeed Erik ten Hag last November, has struggled to reverse the team’s decline, winning just 10 of 34 Premier League matches under his stewardship.

United endured their worst top-flight finish since being relegated in 1973-74, ending the season in 15th place, and missed out on European competition after falling to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

But Ratcliffe has issued his strongest statement of support for Amorim yet, comparing the situation to when Alex Ferguson struggled in the early years of his reign before becoming the club’s greatest manager.

"I remember the clamoring for Alex Ferguson to be fired in his first two years," Ratcliffe, who owns 30% of the club and controls the football side of the business, told The Times podcast The Business. "You look at (Mikel) Arteta at Arsenal. He had a miserable time for the first couple of years.

"We're results-driven at the end of the day, but we have to be patient and we have to see through the results. I think there's lots of good things at Manchester United. We have to be patient and we have a long-term plan. It isn't a light switch.

"Ruben needs to demonstrate that he's a great coach over three years."

'We've made errors'

While the American Glazer family retains majority control of the 20-time English champions, Ratcliffe rejected suggestions they could instruct him to sack Amorim.

"It absolutely wouldn't happen because it's just a good working relationship. They come to the board meetings. We sit down and we talk about things," Ratcliffe said.

"We've made errors. There's absolutely no question that we've made errors as we've gone along and we've talked about it. But no one's perfect."

Asked to confirm whether Amorim would see out his contract, Ratcliffe said: "Yes. That's where I would be. Three years, because football's not overnight."

Despite United's stock falling on the pitch, off it they recently posted record revenues of 666.5 million pounds ($892.1 million) in the year to June 2025, albeit with a 33 million pound loss.

Amorim's squad was boosted by more than 200 million pounds worth of new signings in the summer.

"The better your squad, the better your football should be. So a lot of what we have done in the first year is spend an awful lot of time putting the club on a sustainable, healthy footing," Ratcliffe, who completed his acquisition of a minority stake in the club in 2024, said.

"If you look at our results for last year, we have the highest revenues ever. Profitability, the second highest. We're not seeing all the benefits of the restructuring that we've done in this set of results, and we were not in the Champions League.

"Those numbers will get better. Manchester United will become the most profitable football club in the world, in my view, and from that will stem, I hope, a long-term, sustainable, high level of football."

Ratcliffe also said he wants to revive the club's academy, which once produced multiple title winners including David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville.

"The academy has really slipped at Manchester United," Ratcliffe said. "You don't solve the academy problem overnight. It takes time. We just recruited a new academy director."