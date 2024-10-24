The latest edition of the famous El Clasico graces spectators this Saturday as defending champions Real Madrid host archrivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Spain's fiercest rivals separated by just three points at the top of La Liga.

Both clubs are riding high after thrilling midweek victories in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid dismantled Borussia Dortmund 5-2, while Barcelona eased past Bayern Munich 4-1.

The stage is set, but Real Madrid head into the game with injury concerns that could tip the balance.

Injury woes

Real Madrid’s dominant win against Dortmund came at a cost.

Key players Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo are sidelined with injuries, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s squad short-handed.

Courtois sidelined with an adductor issue, will be replaced by Ukrainian keeper Andriy Lunin, who steps up once again in the Belgian’s absence.

Rodrygo’s hamstring injury, sustained during the midweek match, means Real will miss his creativity on the wing.

Ancelotti will need to dig deep into his bench, with Brahim Diaz potentially returning after a two-month layoff, but regulars David Alaba and Dani Carvajal remain unavailable.

Momentum and challenge

Despite their injury setbacks, Real Madrid enter this Clasico on a high.

They have won their last three competitive encounters against Barcelona, including a Spanish Super Cup triumph and league victories both home and away.

The last time La Blaugrana triumphed in this rivalry was March 2023, thanks to an injury-time goal from Franck Kessie.

Barcelona, however, did manage a 2-1 win in a summer exhibition at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, but that was merely a friendly.

When it comes to official matches, they’ve struggled against Madrid recently.

But Hansi Flick's side, led by Robert Lewandowski, who leads the league with 12 goals, is determined to break that trend and widen the gap at the top of La Liga.

Mbappe's debut

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe as he makes his El Clasico debut.

Having missed the Madrid derby with injury, the French star is now fit and ready to take the field against Barcelona for the first time in a Real Madrid shirt.

Mbappe has a history of tormenting Barca defenses from his PSG days, scoring six goals in four encounters.

Madrid fans will be eager to see if he can replicate that form on Saturday.

With the Catalan's high defensive line, there could be plenty of space for Mbappe to exploit with his blistering pace.

His lethal finishing was on display again last weekend when he scored a long-range stunner against Celta Vigo.

With six goals in nine league matches, Mbappe’s form is peaking at the right time.

Barca's attacks

Flick’s Barcelona side sits atop the league and boasts a formidable attack.

Lewandowski continues to dominate the scoring charts, and the team plays with an attacking flair that has swept aside opponents.

Barca also face their own injury challenges.

Long-term absentees Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo will miss the match, but star midfielder Gavi is back, adding a spark to their midfield after returning from an ACL injury in the Sevilla rout.

Tactical battle

Ancelotti is likely to shift his tactical approach due to the absence of Rodrygo.

Real Madrid might deploy a diamond midfield, with Jude Bellingham operating in an advanced role behind the strike duo of Mbappe and Vinicius.

Eduardo Camavinga is set to replace veteran Luka Modric, offering a blend of energy and creativity alongside Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

For Barcelona, Lewandowski will spearhead the attack, looking to add to his already impressive tally.

But the real battle may unfold in midfield, where Gavi and Pedri will aim to control the tempo against Madrid’s dynamic young core.

What’s at stake?

A win for Barcelona would extend their lead at the top of La Liga and hand them a crucial psychological edge as the season progresses.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be aiming for a fifth consecutive Clasico win, a streak that would boost their title ambitions and send a message to the rest of the league.