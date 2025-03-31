Real Madrid is one step away from another Copa del Rey final, carrying a slim 1-0 lead into Tuesday’s semifinal second leg against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

With a treble chase in full swing, Carlo Ancelotti’s side must balance priorities while fending off a desperate opponent.

Los Blancos survived a scare against Leganes over the weekend, edging a 3-2 win thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace.

The victory temporarily pulled them level with Barcelona atop La Liga, though Hansi Flick’s side responded with a 4-1 win over Girona to restore a three-point cushion.

Beyond domestic ambitions, Madrid have their sights on European glory, set for an April 8 Champions League quarterfinal showdown with Arsenal.

But before turning focus to England, Ancelotti’s men aim to extend their Copa del Rey legacy.

Despite being 20-time winners, they have lifted the trophy just once since 2014.

Sociedad’s struggles

Real Sociedad, twice Copa del Rey champions, last tasted success in 2019-20.

This season, however, has been a letdown.

Sitting 10th in La Liga with just 38 points from 29 matches, Imanol Alguacil’s men have struggled for consistency.

A 2-1 win over Valladolid on Saturday was their first victory since February 23.

History is not on their side in Madrid either – Sociedad have not won a La Liga match at the Bernabeu since January 2019.

However, the Basque side stunned Real with a 4-3 Copa del Rey triumph in February 2020, proving they can rise to the occasion.

With Madrid potentially distracted by bigger targets, Sociedad senses an opportunity to upset the giants once again.

Tactical battles

Real Madrid will welcome back goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after he missed the Leganes clash with muscular fatigue, but Andriy Lunin is expected to start as Madrid’s designated Copa keeper.

Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal are all sidelined. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni are set to return to the lineup, with Mbappe leading the attack.

The French superstar has already netted 33 goals in his debut season with Madrid.

For Sociedad, Brais Mendez remains doubtful with a foot injury, while Nayef Aguerd, Sheraldo Becker, Arsen Zakharyan and Jon Pacheco are also at risk of missing out.

Ander Barrenetxea is back from suspension and should start, while captain Mikel Oyarzabal, the team’s top scorer with 12 goals, will spearhead the attack.