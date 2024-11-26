Real Madrid's quest to reclaim dominance in Europe reaches a pivotal moment Wednesday as the 15-time champions take on Liverpool in a high-stakes Champions League clash.

The rivalry, rich with history and tension, continues to favor Madrid, who have an eight-match unbeaten streak against the Reds, including decisive wins in the 2018 and 2022 finals.

Los Blancos have struggled to find consistency in the revamped Champions League format.

They sit 18th in the standings – far from their usual elite positioning – with two group-stage losses already.

A surprise 1-0 defeat to Lille and a 3-1 humbling by AC Milan have cast doubts on their title defense.

Adding to the pressure, Real Madrid risk an unprecedented third group-stage loss, a scenario never seen in their storied history.

Domestically, however, Carlo Ancelotti's men seem to be regaining their groove.

Back-to-back La Liga wins – 4-0 over Osasuna and 3-0 against Leganes – have narrowed the gap with leaders Barcelona to four points.

While catching La Blaugrana remains a priority, the immediate focus lies in avoiding an early European exit.

Squad depth

Real Madrid’s visit to Anfield comes with significant challenges.

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior is sidelined with a hamstring injury, joining a lengthy list of absentees that includes defensive stalwarts David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez are also doubtful, leaving Ancelotti to rely on younger talents.

Castilla graduate Raul Asencio, 21, could make his Champions League debut, while Brahim Diaz is poised to fill Vinicius's void in attack.

Anfield memories

Madrid's last visit to Anfield saw them dismantle Liverpool 5-2 in the 2022-23 Round of 16, a game that showcased their composure on the biggest stage.

They followed it with a narrow 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, underlining their psychological edge over the Merseyside giants.

But with Liverpool in scintillating form, maintaining that dominance won’t be easy.

Liverpool’s perfect start

Arne Slot's Liverpool are the only team with a perfect record in this year’s Champions League, sitting atop the standings with 12 points from four matches.

Domestically, the Reds have also impressed, rallying for a 3-2 victory over Southampton in their latest Premier League outing.

Mohamed Salah’s heroics continue to propel them forward, with the Egyptian netting a game-winning brace to secure their 10th league win under Slot’s leadership.

Tactical battles

Liverpool will aim to capitalize on Real’s defensive frailties.

Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz are expected to return to the starting lineup, adding flair and creativity to an already potent attack.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold – rumored to be a Madrid target – is a fitness doubt but could play a crucial role if available.

Madrid’s hopes hinge on Ancelotti’s tactical acumen and their ability to frustrate Liverpool in key moments.

Despite their struggles, the reigning champions’ pedigree makes them a formidable opponent, especially with seasoned players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos anchoring the midfield.