Marcelo, the Real Madrid legend known for his iconic curly hair and status as one of the most decorated players in football history, announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 36.

"My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything," the Brazilian said in a video on social media platform X.

A defender who excelled in attack, Marcelo had one of the most trophy-filled careers in soccer history thanks to his time at Madrid from 2007-22 and his return to boyhood Brazilian club Fluminense across 2023-24.

"At 18, Real Madrid came knocking on my door and I arrived here," Marcelo said in the video "Now, I can proudly say that I am a true 'Madrileno.'

"What a journey. Real Madrid is a unique club."

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo lifts their trophy at the Cibeles square after beating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, Madrid, Spain. May 29, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Marcelo made 58 appearances for the Brazil national team, playing at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and winning the 2013 Confederations Cup.

He was part of the teams that won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and bronze in Beijing in 2008.

"Playing for my country since the youth categories has also been a great honour," he added. "In my memory I will always cherish two Olympic medals and a Confederations Cup."

At Madrid, he won the Champions League five times, the Spanish league six times and 25 titles in total.

"Marcelo is part of the history of Real Madrid and is one of the great legends of our club and of world football," Madrid said.

"One of the greatest left-backs in Real Madrid and world football history, and we had the privilege of watching him for a long time," said Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in a statement.

"He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and always will be his home."

Marcelo made the jump to Europe in 2006 when the Spanish powerhouse was in a slump. He went on to help Madrid forge one of the most successful periods in its history by flourishing in joining the attack in the spaces created by Cristiano Ronaldo on the left flank.

Ronaldo paid tribute to his old teammate, calling him a "brother."

"My brother, what an incredible career!" Ronaldo wrote on X. "We went through a lot together. There were years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, (you) a companion for my life. Thanks for everything, friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of life."

Fluminense’s Brazilian defender Marcelo holds the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup football semi-final match between Brazil’s Fluminense and Egypt’s Al-Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 18, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Marcelo made 546 appearances in 16 seasons, scoring 38 goals, before leaving the all-whites in 2022 after lifting his fifth European Cup. At that time, he had the most titles in club history. He has since been overtaken by Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez with 26 each.

After a brief spell with Olympiakos in Greece, Marcelo moved back to Fluminense – where he started his career – and won the Copa Libertadores.

He left the club by mutual consent last November and has not played since.