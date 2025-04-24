Arda Güler’s thunderous first-half strike and Thibaut Courtois’ late heroics kept Real Madrid’s La Liga title hopes alive with a gritty 1-0 win at Getafe on Wednesday, trimming the gap behind league leaders Barcelona to four points – just days before El Clasico in the Copa del Rey final.

With Barça having edged Mallorca 1-0 on Tuesday, the pressure was on Carlo Ancelotti’s shuffled side – featuring six changes from their dramatic victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The Italian tactician dropped Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, and Antonio Rudiger to the bench, opting to give rare starts to younger legs like 18-year-old Endrick and Turkish sensation Güler. Both rewarded his faith.

The breakthrough came in the 21st minute.

After a Getafe corner was cleared, Vinicius Jr. sparked a counterattack, and though Brahim Diaz was swarmed, the ball rolled out to Güler, who rifled a low 22-yard strike that David Soria couldn’t keep out – despite getting a glove on it.

It was the 19-year-old’s fourth goal this season and the defining moment in a scrappy contest.

Endrick nearly doubled the lead minutes later after a one-two with Vinicius, but Djene Dakonam cleared the Brazilian's shot off the line.

Fran Garcia, lively throughout, forced an early save from Soria and blasted the rebound high.

Diaz also tested Soria again as Madrid controlled the half.

At the other end, Getafe had their chances. Luis Milla’s early effort was handled by Courtois, and in the second half, Mauro Arambarri fluffed a golden opportunity to equalize – dragging his shot wide when clean through.

The final minutes were drenched in drama. Peter Federico’s clever flick nearly leveled in the 90th, but Courtois flew low to preserve the win. Then, with virtually the last kick, Álvaro Rodriguez – a Madrid loanee – stung Courtois’ gloves in a symbolic clash against his parent club.

But Madrid's win came with a price. Both Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba limped off, casting doubt over their availability for Saturday’s Copa showdown in Seville. Ancelotti confirmed the pair are “likely out” with muscle soreness.

Meanwhile, Barcelona await with fresh legs and possibly a returning Kylian Mbappe.

The two giants will lock horns again in La Liga on May 11 – and if Wednesday’s gritty survival was any indication, Madrid will limp into Seville still swinging.

Elsewhere in Spain, Inaki Williams’ early goal powered Athletic Bilbao to a 1-0 win over Las Palmas, keeping them fourth in the race for Champions League qualification.

Villarreal’s 3-0 loss at Celta Vigo widened the gap to eight points. Bilbao also face Manchester United in the Europa League semifinals, where a victory would book them a final at San Mames.

Real Sociedad’s slip against Alaves, who climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win, added more heat to the basement battle.

Real Betis, just a point behind Villarreal, face last-place Valladolid on Thursday with Europe in sight.