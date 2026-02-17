Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga after Barcelona were beaten 2-1 by Girona in a Catalan derby at Montilivi on Monday night.

The result leaves Madrid on 60 points after 24 matches, two ahead of Barcelona, who missed the chance to reclaim first place and suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions for the first time since October.

Barcelona began with urgency and control. Hansi Flick welcomed back key players and his side dominated possession early, stretching Girona’s compact shape and probing down both flanks. Raphinha came close when he struck the post after cutting inside, and Lamine Yamal was denied from close range by goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Girona, content to sit deep and counter, targeted Barcelona’s high defensive line. Bryan Gil’s pace caused problems on the left, and Vladyslav Vanat found space behind the back four, only to be thwarted by Joan Garcia.

The pivotal moment arrived in first half stoppage time. After Dani Olmo was fouled in the box, Yamal stepped up to take the penalty. His effort hit the upright and bounced clear. Barcelona had struck the woodwork twice and went into the break level at 0-0, a warning sign for a side that had failed to convert dominance into goals.

The breakthrough finally came in the 59th minute. From a short corner routine, Jules Kounde delivered into the area and Pau Cubarsi rose above his marker to power a header into the top corner. Barcelona appeared in control at 1-0.

That control lasted three minutes.

Girona responded immediately. Vanat’s cross created confusion inside the box and Thomas Lemar reacted quickest, finishing from close range to level the match at 1-1. The equalizer shifted momentum and lifted the home crowd.

Barcelona tried to regain composure but Girona sensed vulnerability. Garcia was forced into two outstanding one handed saves to deny Vanat and Joel Roca as the hosts pressed for a winner.

It arrived in the 87th minute. Claudio Echeverri drifted across the edge of the area before releasing Roca, who squared the ball into the path of substitute Fran Beltrán. The midfielder took a touch and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner, sending Montilivi into celebration.

Barcelona protested elements of the buildup, but the goal stood. Roca was later sent off in stoppage time for a reckless challenge on Yamal, yet the visitors could not capitalize on their late numerical advantage.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (C) argues with Girona's Joel Roca (L) during the La Liga match at Montilivi Stadium, Girona, Spain, Feb. 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

“We lacked a bit of everything,” Cubarsi said afterward. “After we scored, we allowed them to respond too quickly. We have to improve and be more consistent.”

Girona’s victory ended a three match winless run and lifted them to 12th place on 29 points, level with Getafe. For Barcelona, the defeat was their fourth in the league despite boasting the division’s most prolific attack with 64 goals scored.

Madrid had set the tone earlier in the weekend. A 4-1 win over Real Sociedad extended their league winning streak to eight matches. Vinicius Júnior scored twice from the penalty spot, Fede Valverde added his first league goal of the season and Thibaut Courtois made key saves to protect the lead. Kylian Mbappe, nursing minor knee discomfort, was left on the bench but was not required.

Madrid’s record now stands at 19 wins, three draws and two defeats, with 53 goals scored and only 19 conceded. Their consistency has contrasted with Barcelona’s recent defensive lapses and missed chances.