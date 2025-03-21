Football’s financial landscape continues to evolve, with elite clubs generating staggering revenues.

The latest ranking of the world's richest clubs, published by the BBC, highlights the financial powerhouses of the sport – though one debt-ridden giant’s inclusion has raised eyebrows.

Topping the 2024 list is Real Madrid, cementing its status as the sport’s financial juggernaut with an astonishing 1.046 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in revenue.

Manchester City follow with 838 million euros, while Paris Saint-Germain rounds out the top three at 806 million euros.

English clubs continue to dominate, with Manchester United (771 million euros), Liverpool (715 million euros), and Arsenal (717 million euros) all among the biggest earners.

However, the most surprising entry is Lyon, a club struggling with severe financial woes yet still generating 264 million euros, enough to make the top 20.

Top 20 richest clubs of 2024

Real Madrid – 1.046 billion euros

Manchester City – 838 million euros

Paris Saint-Germain – 806 million euros

Manchester United – 771 million euros

Bayern Munich – 765 million euros

Barcelona – 760 million euros

Arsenal – 717 million euros

Liverpool – 715 million euros

Tottenham – 615 million euros

Chelsea – 546 million euros

Other notable clubs in the ranking include Borussia Dortmund (514 million euros), Atletico Madrid (410 million euros) and Juventus (356 million euros).