The highly talented Arda Güler was officially introduced as the newest member of La Liga giants Real Madrid Friday at Real Madrid City.

The event started with an awe-inspiring video montage showcasing Güler's remarkable skills and most memorable moments on the field.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez took center stage to address the captivated audience, saying: "Today, we solidify both the present and the future of our team. We are steadfast in our commitment to a sporting project that is not only strategic but also essential in our pursuit of regaining the triumphs we have savored in recent years."

"For this reason, today holds a profound significance for us. We welcome a young prodigy, a dreamer who aspires to greatness in football, to Real Madrid. Endowed with extraordinary talent, it is no surprise that the giants of European football vied for his signature. Arda Güler, your exceptional abilities have earned you a place at the pinnacle of the sport, within the most revered and beloved club worldwide.

As of this moment, you are a member of Real Madrid, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for choosing this iconic crest and illustrious jersey to script your own history. At 18 years of age, you have already fulfilled one of life's most cherished dreams. You have arrived at Real Madrid, the club adorned with an astounding 14 European Cups."

Embodied values of Real Madrid

"Just like millions of children who have witnessed the most glorious comebacks and the birth of those mythical Champions League trophies, you will continue to embody these values. Hard work, self-improvement, sacrifice, commitment, respect, humility and solidarity – these are the very qualities that have propelled Real Madrid to international acclaim. And above all, there is one characteristic for which we are renowned across the globe: Real Madrid never surrenders."

Arda Güler's vision

Addressing the audience, Arda Güler took a moment to express his gratitude to his family and all those who played a part in this momentous occasion.

In addition, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the club's legendary figure, stating, "I, too, aspire to become a club legend, just like Di Stefano."

Real Madrid's new signing Arda Güler during his unveiling, Madrid, Spain, July 7, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Prior to the ceremonial unveiling, Güler solidified his commitment to Real Madrid by signing a six-season contract in the Real Madrid City boardroom.

Accompanied by club President Florentino Perez, Güler received a special token of appreciation – a meticulously crafted timepiece, an exquisite replica of the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium, and a personalized jersey adorned with his name and the number 24.

Proud moment for Türkiye

Arda Güler, the rising star of Turkish football, has now become the third player from the country to join the ranks of the Spanish giants.

Starting his football journey in the youth system of Gençlerbirliği, Güler made a significant leap to Fenerbahçe's academy in February 2019.

During his remarkable four-and-a-half seasons with the Yellow Canaries, Güler swiftly ascended to the first team and earned his rightful place in the Turkish national team, captivating the attention of the world's most prestigious clubs by the tender age of 18.

Ultimately, his commitment led him to choose Real Madrid as his next destination despite several interests from other European juggernauts such as Los Blancos' rivals, Barcelona.

With his historic move to Spain, he joins the exclusive ranks of Njitap Geremi and Elvir Balic, the two players who previously transferred from Turkish clubs to Los Blancos.

Geremi, a talented Cameroonian midfielder, arrived at Real Madrid from Gençlerbirliği in 1999, making a lasting impact during his three seasons at the club, securing two UEFA Champions League titles and one Spanish League championship.

Similarly, Bosnian-Herzegovinian striker Elvir Balic, after his transfer from Bursaspor to Fenerbahçe, embarked on a remarkable journey to Real Madrid, where he also clinched two UEFA Champions League triumphs.

Historical first

It is worth noting that all three players who made the extraordinary leap from Turkish football to Real Madrid began their careers at Gençlerbirliği and later found success at Fenerbahçe.

Arda Güler now proudly claims the distinction of being the first Turkish football player born and raised in Türkiye to complete his formative years of development within the Turkish football youth ranks and secure a transfer to Real Madrid.

Other notable footballers of Turkish descent such as Nuri Şahin and Hamit Altıntop, who grew up in Germany, as well as Mesut Özil, who opted to represent the German National Team, have graced the Santiago Bernabeu pitch.

However, Arda Güler's remarkable journey marks the first instance of a Turkish player embarking on the path to Real Madrid after completing his foundational education in his home country.