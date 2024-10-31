La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have requested the postponement of all football matches scheduled in Valencia this weekend, including Saturday's highly anticipated Real Madrid-Valencia clash.

The request comes in the wake of devastating flash floods that have swept through the eastern region, killing at least 95 people.

A decision from the RFEF Competition Committee is expected Thursday.

The suspension could also affect Villarreal's match against Rayo Vallecano and three other second-division fixtures.

Earlier this week, the RFEF postponed six Copa del Rey matches involving La Liga teams such as Valencia, Getafe and Real Sociedad, following official advisories against nonessential travel in the affected areas.

“The RFEF has received, from La Liga and at the request of the clubs, the postponement of the matches of the 12th matchday of the First Division and the 13th matchday of the Second Division that were to be played in the Valencian Community during this weekend,” the RFEF said in a statement.

La Liga clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, expressed their condolences to the victims of the flood affecting the areas of Valencia, Albacete and Andalusia.

“Barcelona wishes to express its sympathy to the relatives of the victims and our solidarity with the counties in Valencia and parts of Albacete and Andalusia affected by the torrential rain,” the Catalan club said in a statement.

La Liga said in a statement Wednesday a minute’s silence will be observed at all matches in the next two rounds.

“La Liga expresses its condolences and those of all the clubs of Spanish football to the families and friends of the victims and the missing persons,” it added.

Valencia made its stadium available as a drop-off point for citizen donations of food and essential items after the club teamed up with the Valencia Food Bank to help those affected.

Motor sports were also affected by the torrential rain. Formula E testing was disrupted at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, which is set to host the final MotoGP race of the season in two weeks.

“Due to damage to the main access road caused by a burst river bank nearby, the circuit is currently inaccessible by vehicle,” Formula E said in a statement. “Alternative access routes in and out of the circuit are currently being investigated.”