In the lead-up to their clash against Athletic Bilbao in the first week of La Liga, Real Madrid's gaffer Carlo Ancelotti announced that Turkish footballer Arda Güler is set to undergo a knee surgery.

The revelation comes as a blow for the team, but Ancelotti maintained an optimistic tone, expressing his belief in Güler's swift recovery and return to the field.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ancelotti took a moment to shed light on Güler's injury, which has sidelined him for a while.

While details about the injury's specifics were kept under wraps out of respect for the player's privacy, Ancelotti assured fans that Güler's treatment plan was designed for a faster-than-expected healing process.

"A surgical procedure will be conducted, and the treatment duration will be shorter than anticipated," stated the 64-year-old maestro. "Though there is a minor health issue, I won't delve into the injury specifics to honor the player's privacy."

The Spanish media has reported that Güler's rehabilitation is projected to take around six more weeks.

The 18-year-old, who swapped the Fenerbahçe colors of Los Blancos in July, suffered an unfortunate setback during a training session, leading to his departure from the team's pre-season camp in the United States to continue his treatment in Madrid.

To add insult to the wound, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sustained a significant injury during a training session yesterday when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Ancelotti, when asked about Courtois, expressed his sentiments about the emotional impact of the incident and the inherent unpredictability of football.

Despite the setback, Ancelotti shared his hope for Courtois's speedy recovery.

"It wasn't a good day emotionally yesterday. Losing such a crucial player to injury is never easy, but these are the ups-and-downs of football. I wish Courtois a swift recovery," Ancelotti revealed.

Acknowledging the challenge, Ancelotti expressed confidence in backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The young talent, despite his limited experience, has shown promise during the preseason camp.

Ancelotti remains optimistic that Lunin's innate ability, combined with on-field exposure, will help him rise to the occasion.