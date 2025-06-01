Paris Saint-Germain finally climbed football’s tallest mountain and they did it in style.

The French champions dismantled Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday night’s Champions League final, securing their first-ever European crown with a record-breaking display at Allianz Arena.

It was more than just a win – it was a statement.

PSG’s five-goal demolition shattered records, silenced critics, and ended a 32-year drought for French clubs in Europe’s biggest competition.

More curiously, it also extended a bizarre trend: every Champions League final played in Munich has now crowned a first-time winner.

Record books burned in Bavaria

From the opening whistle, PSG looked like men on a mission.

Achraf Hakimi and 18-year-old Desire Doue struck early to open the floodgates.

Star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia buried a second-half stunner and substitute youngster Senny Mayulu capped off the night in the 85th minute. By then, Inter were in tatters, outclassed and outpaced.

The 5-0 final score is now the largest winning margin in Champions League final history, surpassing Bayern Munich’s 4-0 blowout of Atletico Madrid in 1974.

PSG also became the first team to score five goals in a final, eclipsing the previous record of four.

19-year-old Mayulu became the youngest-ever scorer in a Champions League final, snatching the record from teammate Doue, who had held it for just minutes.

For Inter, three-time champions, it was a nightmare from kickoff – their aging legs simply couldn’t match the speed and sharpness of PSG’s young engine room.

Munich final curse

Munich's curious legacy continued.

Every European Cup final held in the city – whether at Allianz Arena or the old Olympiastadion – has crowned a maiden champion.

From Nottingham Forest in 1979 to Chelsea in 2012, and now PSG in 2025, the pattern persists.

Fans dubbed it the “Munich Final Curse” or the “New Winner Theory” in the buildup, and social media was abuzz with speculation.

It wasn’t science – but it was spooky.

Inter, winners in 1964, 1965, and 2010, were always up against history. And history won.

Dream finally realized

This wasn’t just about one night.

PSG’s road to glory was long and bumpy.

Scarred by their 2020 final loss to Bayern and plagued by years of underachievement despite deep pockets, many doubted the club’s ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

Their league-phase campaign this season wobbled – a scrappy win over Girona followed by defeats to Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

But once the knockout rounds began, something clicked.

Under Luis Enrique and bankrolled by Qatari ownership since 2011, PSG’s youthful squad exploded when it mattered most.

Kvaratskhelia, in particular, looked every bit the star they paid for.

France rejoices, Qatar arrives

The last French club to win the European Cup was Marseille in 1993. PSG have now ended that 32-year wait.

This is also the first time a Qatari-owned club has hoisted the Champions League trophy.