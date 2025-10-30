Turkish referee Zorbay Küçük has pushed back hard against allegations that he took part in illegal betting, filing a criminal complaint for identity theft as Türkiye’s sweeping 2025 gambling probe continues to rock the nation’s top league.

The 33-year-old FIFA-listed official, one of seven elite referees named in the investigation, appeared Thursday at Istanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse with his lawyer, Alp Osman Karaosmanoğlu, to formally deny any wrongdoing.

The move came three days after the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) referred 152 referees to its Professional Football Disciplinary Board for alleged betting activity – a revelation that has triggered outrage, suspicion and a crisis of confidence in Turkish officiating.

Denial and counterpunch

“I have never opened an account on any betting site and have never placed a bet – not on football or any sport,” Küçük said outside the courthouse. “I came here voluntarily to defend my name.”

Referee Zorbay Küçük (R) arrives with his lawyer to file a criminal complaint at the Istanbul Courthouse, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

His lawyer said the complaint centers on two fraudulent betting accounts allegedly created using Küçük’s stolen personal data. “Our investigations show these were opened abroad without his knowledge,” Karaosmanoğlu said. “This is a clear case of identity theft, and we will pursue those responsible.”

Prosecutors confirmed that Küçük was not summoned as a suspect in the betting investigation and had come on his own initiative to file separate complaints, underscoring his effort to take control of the narrative as media speculation swirls.

Numbers behind the scandal

TFF president Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu first revealed the scandal Monday, claiming data showed that of 571 registered referees across Türkiye, 371 held betting accounts and 152 were actively gambling – some on thousands of matches.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office treated the disclosures as an official tip-off, launching a full-scale criminal inquiry supported by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

Investigators are analyzing five years of financial records, phone data and betting-site subscriptions, with sources indicating that probes may reach as far back as April 2025 and could involve possible match-fixing.

Küçük in the spotlight

Küçük, who has officiated five Süper Lig matches as center referee and another as VAR this season, now finds his reputation under siege.

Prominent journalist Ersin Düzen alleged that betting activity tied to his name coincided with matches he handled, including Trabzonspor-Eyüpspor on Oct. 25 – claims unverified and directly refuted by the referee’s defense team.

The TFF’s referral list includes seven top-flight referees, 15 assistants, 36 lower-division officials and 94 regional referees.

Sanctions from the disciplinary board could range from suspensions to permanent bans.

Critics, however, say the early release of names has already inflicted reputational damage before any formal verdicts.

Scandal with expanding reach

What began as a refereeing scandal has now rippled across Turkish football. Reports suggest several players and club officials are under review for similar offenses, while UEFA has expressed concern over the implications for Turkish teams in European competition.

TFF president Hacıosmanoğlu has promised “zero tolerance,” suspending several lower-league fixtures and pledging full transparency. The Central Referee Committee has also faced scrutiny after unverified claims surfaced against its leadership, which has denied wrongdoing.