Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu revealed Monday that hundreds of referees – including some in the Süper Lig – have been implicated in widespread sports betting activity.

Speaking at a tense press briefing in Istanbul, Hacıosmanoğlu said internal audits uncovered that 371 of Türkiye’s 571 active referees in professional leagues have registered betting accounts – and that 152 of them actively placed wagers, sometimes in volumes reaching tens of thousands of transactions.

The revelations stemmed from a sweeping investigation by the TFF in collaboration with financial regulators and data from licensed betting platforms.

“Out of 571 referees, 371 hold betting accounts, and 152 are actively gambling,” Hacıosmanoğlu said. “We are determined to clean our football from any shadow of corruption. There will be no exceptions.”

He confirmed that seven elite referees – those in the upper echelon of the Süper Lig – were flagged for similar violations and would face immediate disciplinary scrutiny.

Sanctions could include suspensions, permanent bans, or criminal referrals under FIFA and UEFA’s zero-tolerance policies on gambling among match officials.

Reformist with firebrand roots

Hacıosmanoğlu, 59, a native of Trabzon and former president of Trabzonspor, has long courted controversy.

Elected TFF president in July 2024 by just five votes, he entered office vowing to root out corruption and “rebuild trust in Turkish football.”

His assertive style – equal parts populist and confrontational – has divided opinion among fans and club executives alike.

Under his leadership, the TFF has pursued major integrity reforms, including stricter VAR monitoring and transparency in referee assignments.

The federation’s recent inclusion in FIFA’s key committees marked a diplomatic milestone, enhancing Türkiye’s influence in global football governance.

Yet, Hacıosmanoğlu’s crusade for integrity has also drawn fierce backlash from those who see his rhetoric as polarizing.

Monday’s revelation appears to be the culmination of his anti-corruption campaign – and a test of whether his administration can deliver on its sweeping promises.

Refereeing in crisis

The scandal strikes during one of Turkish football’s most turbulent years.

In February, the TFF controversially appointed Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to officiate the fiery Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby, amid public distrust of local officials.

By midyear, tensions escalated when leaked messages attributed to Fenerbahçe coach Jose Mourinho accused Turkish referees of “systemic favoritism,” igniting weeks of media fury.

In September, several FIFA-listed referees filed criminal complaints against the TFF, alleging workplace mobbing and manipulated match assignments.

Those claims are now under judicial review, amplifying the perception of a refereeing system mired in dysfunction and distrust.

Betting, while legal and widespread in Türkiye, is strictly forbidden for referees under both FIFA and UEFA codes – even the possession of a betting account constitutes a breach of integrity.

The TFF’s audit reportedly cross-checked referee identities with national betting databases, exposing patterns of repeated activity tied to both domestic and international matches.

The revelations echo Türkiye’s infamous 2011 match-fixing scandal, when more than 90 individuals – including club executives, coaches, and referees – were charged with manipulating match results.

Shockwaves

The announcement sparked immediate outrage online. On X, hashtags #HakemBahisSkandalı (Referee Betting Scandal) and #TFFİstifa (TFF Resign) trended within minutes. Fans demanded mass suspensions and public disclosure of names.

Financial analyst Ibrahim Ethem Afacan’s viral post quoting Hacıosmanoğlu’s statistics drew thousands of interactions, encapsulating public disbelief.

While Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray supporters called for sweeping reforms, Trabzonspor fans rallied behind Hacıosmanoğlu, hailing him as a “truth-teller” confronting an entrenched culture of dishonesty.

As of late Monday, the TFF has yet to publish specific names or timelines for disciplinary measures, though Hacıosmanoğlu pledged “decisive steps” within days.

FIFA and UEFA have reportedly been notified and may conduct a parallel probe to ensure Turkish refereeing remains compliant with international standards.

The fallout from this scandal could redefine how referees are vetted, trained, and monitored in Türkiye.

Calls for independent audits and foreign oversight have already gained traction.

For Hacıosmanoğlu, whose presidency has been built on the promise of cleansing Turkish football, the coming weeks will determine whether this revelation cements his reputation as a reformer – or exposes the deep fragility of a sport still haunted by its past.