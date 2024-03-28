Argentine forward Lionel Messi has affirmed that his age will not play a decisive role in his retirement decisions.

Despite his imminent 37th birthday in less than three months, Messi remains uncertain about his plans after hanging up his boots, having played for Barcelona for 17 years before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and then to Inter Miami last year.

"I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer performing, that I am no longer enjoying it or helping my teammates, (I will retire)," Messi told the Big Time podcast in an interview published on Wednesday.

"I am very self-critical. I know when I am doing well and when I am not when I play well and poorly. When I feel it's time to take that step, I will do it without thinking about age."

"If I feel good, I will try to continue competing because it's what I like and what I know how to do."

Asked whether he had started to think about what he would do next, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had no straight answer.

"I haven't thought about it yet. For now, I try to enjoy each day and moment without thinking about the future. I don't have anything clear yet," Messi said.

"I hope to keep playing for a while longer because that's what I enjoy. When the time comes, I will surely find the path to what fulfills me, what I like, and a new role."

Messi missed Argentina's friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica in the United States this month due to a hamstring injury.