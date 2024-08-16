Marco Reus revealed that after his contract with Borussia Dortmund wasn't renewed, he decided to leave both the Bundesliga and Europa League behind, opting for a transfer to Los Angeles Galaxy in the United States.

"It was clear to me that I definitely didn’t want to stay in the Bundesliga. And to be honest, Europe wasn’t an option either, because I wanted to do something completely different at the end of my career," he told Sky in an interview published Thursday evening.

He said he wanted the opportunity to be recognized elsewhere, continue his education, and see a different horizon.

"The contact with LA Galaxy came about very, very early on, and I liked the talks straight away," he explained, discussing his move to California.

"Living here isn’t too bad either. That was also a big factor in me being able to quickly visualize the move," he added.

Dortmund-born Reus left the Bundesliga club this summer after 12 years, during which he won the German Cup twice. He has signed a contract with LA Galaxy through the end of the 2026 season.

Reus admitted he will miss the Bundesliga and especially Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park stadium.

"When you had the chance to play in front of 80,000 fans for so long ... That’s something you’ll miss forever. No stadium in the world is as loud," he said.