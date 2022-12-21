As if it were not already a difficult situation, tragedy has now struck as Tottenham Hotspur's star forward Richarlison is set to undergo an MRI scan after suffering a hamstring injury during Brazil's World Cup quarter final defeat to Croatia, coach Antonio Conte divulged on Tuesday.

The other Tottenham players who suffered injuries at the World Cup, Uruguay's Rodrigo Betancur and Wales' Ben Davies, have now returned to training.

Betancur is hopeful of being involved in Conte's side for their match against Aston Villa on Jan.1.

"Ben Davies is okay and worked with us last week, he has recovered. Rodrigo has started to work. I think that he’s going to be good for the game against Aston Villa," Conte told SPURSPLAY.

"For Richy, tomorrow he’s going to have an MRI (scan) to know very well the importance of the injury. After tomorrow we will see very well the time he needs to recover."

Richarlison scored three times for Brazil at the tournament in Qatar before being injured six minutes from the end of regular time in the match where Croatia won on penalties.

Tottenham, fourth in Premier League, take on Ligue 1's Nice in a friendly on Wednesday before resuming league action by visiting Brentford on Monday.