The future of Turkish amputee football is sharpening its edge, under a punishing summer sun in Sakarya’s Akyazı district

The country’s U23 Amputee National Team has gathered for an intense training camp, aiming to punch above its weight at the upcoming EAFF 2025 Amputee Nations League Championship in Trabzon this September and, most crucially, earn spots on the senior national team bound for the 2026 World Cup in Costa Rica.

With players aged 16 to 23 grinding through double training sessions at Akyazı Stadium, ambition is as thick in the air as the heat.

“We’re the best – and always in the race to stay there”

Head coach Murat Bahar makes no apologies for the sweat and sacrifice. "We’re not just preparing players – we’re building future A-team legends," he said.

Türkiye is the only country with a professional amputee football league, a massive advantage that allows the nation to churn out elite talent.

"Despite the extreme heat, our players are showing tremendous drive and quality," Bahar added. "Some will be promoted to the senior squad. That’s the dream and we’re getting closer."

The camp isn’t just a boot camp; it’s a gateway. Each drill, each drop of sweat brings the players one step closer to Trabzon and maybe, to Costa Rica.

Seven ready to make the senior jump

Camp coordinator Osman Bozanlı confirmed that seven under-23 players are already penciled in for the senior team’s September camp.

“Our mission is to feed the A-team with solid talent,” Bozanlı said. “Most of these players already compete in different leagues. We believe even more will rise through the ranks before the World Cup.”

“It’s not just about making the A-team. It’s about staying there.”

Team captain Eyüp Alparslan, 22, embodies that mindset. With a fiery mix of patriotism and determination, he sees the jersey as more than fabric – it's a duty.

“We’ll fight for the flag without hesitation. Getting to the senior team is one thing. Staying there is everything,” Alparslan said. “We talk about this all the time – being a national player means being a servant to your country.”

He added, “Some of us can’t serve in the military, so we serve this way. It’s our contribution.”

From TV dream to national call-up

Winger Salih Balli, also 22, will join the senior camp this month after catching the eye of coach İsmail Temiz. His journey started in 2017 when he watched Türkiye’s amputee final on TV.

“It sparked something. By 2018, I was playing,” said Balli, who was introduced to the sport by his physical education teacher.

Even as his feet blister and hands swell from the heat, Balli refuses to slow down. “Soreness doesn’t matter. This is about the flag. We go from 10% to 100% every day. We never stop. It’s a relay and I’m grabbing the baton.”