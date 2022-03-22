Galatasaray’s rising Turkish star Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who has won over fans and experts alike with his performance in the Süper Lig and the UEFA Europa League, is on the radar of major European clubs.

After Spanish giant Atletico Madrid and French side Lyon sent scouts to follow the 23-year-old footballer to the Lions matches against Beşiktaş and Barcelona, Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham have also entered the race as likely suitors, reported Turkish language daily Akşam Tuesday.

The English clubs have reportedly been following Aktürkoğlu for a while and were preparing to make an offer to Galatasaray at the end of the season.

Galatasaray executive Işıtan Gün has also confirmed there was interest for Aktürkoğlu from Spain and England.

The Lions expect to make significant profits from the player’s sales. The club is reportedly expecting more than 20 million euros for the attacker and reportedly rejected a 15-million euro offer from German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Galatasaray also wants to include a clause that would give it a share of the revenue from the next sale of the player.

Aktürkoğlu, who has a contract with Galatasaray until the summer of 2026, has scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 44 official matches this season.