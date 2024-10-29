Manchester City’s midfield maestro Rodri and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati each claimed top honors at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday, underscoring Spain’s new dominance on the world stage and closing the chapter on the legendary Messi-Ronaldo era.

Rodri, pivotal to Manchester City’s treble-winning season and Spain’s European Championship victory, walked away with the coveted Ballon d’Or trophy in the men’s category.

At 28, Rodri’s win signals a fresh face at the summit after the award's near two-decade dominance by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodri arrived on crutches, his season sidelined by an ACL injury, but that didn’t dim the impact of his remarkable year.

Over on the women’s side, Bonmati’s season of triumph resulted in her second consecutive Ballon d'Or victory.

Spain's and FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati shows off the Ballon d'Or award during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2024. (EPA Photo)

The 26-year-old playmaker delivered a spectacular performance for both club and country, leading Barcelona to a historic continental quadruple – including the Spanish League, Spanish Cup and Champions League titles – and steering Spain to the Nations League crown.

This latest accolade solidifies her status alongside teammate Alexia Putellas, as the only women to have won the award twice since its inception in 2018.

The honors extended to the next generation as well, with Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal clinching the Kopa Trophy for the world’s best young player.

Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal delivers his speech after receiving the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 at the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Oct. 28, 2024. (EPA Photo)

At 17, Yamal made history as the youngest-ever recipient of the award, his meteoric rise setting him apart as one of football’s brightest talents.

Turkish youngster Arda Güler, missed the Kopa Trophy by a whisker after enjoying a colorful season with Real Madrid and a descent Euro's run with the Crescent-Stars.

Notably absent from the Paris gala was Los Blancos’ Vinicius Junior, a top finalist and perceived favorite until his club’s decision to keep him home for undisclosed reasons.

The La Liga giants also opted out of sending representatives despite Carlo Ancelotti securing the Coach of the Year title, a statement move in a season marked by fierce club rivalries.

The Ballon d'Or, awarded since 1956 by France Football magazine, has relied on the votes of journalists from FIFA’s top 100 nations, with each representative ranking players based on performance and influence over the season.

Unlike FIFA’s best player award, the Ballon d'Or vote excludes fans, making it a distinctive honor reserved for the players’ accomplishments on the field.

With the exit of Messi and Ronaldo from the Ballon d'Or spotlight – this being the first year since 2003 without their inclusion – the triumphs of Rodri, Bonmati, and Yamal underscore a new era, one led by a younger generation that continues to raise the bar for global football.