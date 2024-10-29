The decision to award the Ballon d'Or to Manchester City Spanish midfielder Rodri has sparked confusion, bitterness and disappointment among current and former Real Madrid players, who feel runner-up Vinicius Junior was more deserving of the honor.

In a pointed display of disapproval, no Real Madrid representatives attended the Paris ceremony after it was confirmed the coveted trophy would not go to the Brazilian forward.

For months, the Brazilian star forward was favored to finally end the Messi-Ronaldo era.

Yet, on the day of the Paris gala, reports swirled that Manchester City’s midfield maestro would seize the prize instead.

Vinicius Junior himself hinted at his disagreement with the result: "I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready," the Brazilian wrote on social media platform X.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the La Liga match against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 26, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

In a statement published by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, the club said, "It is clear that the Ballon d'Or does not respect Real Madrid. Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected."

The award, voted on by journalists in a poll organized by France Football and the Union of European Football Associations, saw Rodri take the top spot, followed by Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga described the vote as "football politics" and wrote on X alongside a photo of himself and Vinicius Junior: "My brother, you are the best player in the world, and no award can say otherwise."

Toni Kroos, who retired from Real Madrid this summer, posted a picture on Instagram with Vinicius Junior, captioning it, "the best."