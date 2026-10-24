Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will return to competitive football next month when he makes his debut for Italian third-tier club Ravenna in a local derby against Forli on Nov. 15, the club announced Friday.

The 46-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan forward retired in 2018, having last played professionally for Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015. His return to the field comes more than a decade after his final competitive appearance and nearly eight years after he officially ended his career.

Ravenna confirmed the long-awaited appearance in a statement that celebrated the Brazilian's enduring appeal and described his return as an event expected to draw international attention to the club.

"The whole football world thought it too good to be true, instead we can now officially confirm a grand return: The return of the magic, the smile, and a talent that has captivated generations of fans, regardless of their team loyalties or football allegiances," the club said.

Ronaldinho signed with Ravenna in June and subsequently acquired a stake in the club, which is owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani, associated with the Cipriani restaurant brand.

Cipriani has said the Brazilian's involvement is intended to bring the local community closer to the team. He has also expressed a personal ambition to see Ronaldinho score what could be the final goal of his career in a Ravenna shirt.

The announcement follows months of speculation about whether the former Brazil international would actually play for the club. Ronaldinho was presented to fans during a beachside ceremony in Marina di Ravenna in August, generating excitement and disbelief among supporters.

At the time, however, he stopped short of confirming that he would feature in a competitive match, leaving open the possibility of adding to his career tally of nearly 300 goals.

"I'm here to help," Ronaldinho said during his visit to Italy.

Ravenna said the anticipation surrounding his involvement had grown since the initial announcement in Miami and the warm reception he received from fans on the Italian coast.

"The vision of President Cipriani, which ignited the fans' imaginations and sparked debate well beyond Italy's borders, now has a concrete date," the club said. "Ronaldinho will play at the Benelli, opening a new chapter in a story that never ceases to surprise."

The derby against Forli will take place at Ravenna's Stadio Bruno Benelli, offering the club an opportunity to capitalize on the global attention generated by the arrival of one of football's most recognizable figures.

Ronaldinho enjoyed a glittering career at some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan. His time at Barcelona, where his dazzling skills and creativity made him one of the game's most celebrated players, helped establish his reputation as a global superstar.

He reached the pinnacle of international football with Brazil, winning the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Three years later, he received the Ballon d'Or, awarded to the world's best player, after a series of outstanding performances for Barcelona and the national team.

Ronaldinho's appeal has endured well beyond his playing career, with his technical brilliance, improvisation and infectious smile earning him admirers across generations and national boundaries.

"There are footballers who are remembered for what they have won and others also for how they made people feel," Ravenna said. "Ronaldinho belongs to that rare breed of champions capable of turning football into pure joy."

Ravenna are second in Serie C Group B with 20 points from 10 matches, eight points behind leaders Spezia. Serie C is Italy's third division, with its teams divided into three geographically based groups.

Ronaldinho's appearance against Forli will mark his second spell in Italian football, following his three seasons at AC Milan from 2008 to 2011.

For Ravenna, his debut represents more than the arrival of a former world champion. It is the culmination of a project designed to connect a local club with a global audience, using the enduring appeal of a player whose name remains synonymous with footballing flair.

"The wait is almost over," the club said. "The magic is coming back to the field."