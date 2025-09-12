Hull City confirmed Thursday the signing of 20-year-old Joao Mendes, son of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, on a one-year contract with an option for a further year.

The move offers Mendes, who has already experienced football in Brazil, Spain, and England, a platform to launch his senior career in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

Mendes’ journey mirrors his ambition to craft his own path while carrying the weight of a famous surname.

Born in 2005, he began in Brazil before joining Barcelona’s La Masia academy, a breeding ground for technical excellence and creative play.

At Barcelona, Mendes honed a versatile attacking skill set – capable of operating across the front line – while learning the tactical discipline that Spanish football demands.

In 2024, Mendes moved to Burnley, seeking exposure to English football’s rigor. He played regularly for the club’s Under-21 team, adapting to a faster, more physical style. Despite being released earlier this year, Mendes’ time in England gave him a crucial taste of the intensity and resilience required in the Championship. Hull City now offers him a fresh start and a chance to translate potential into impact at senior level.

“I think it is good to be able to play in different styles of football,” Mendes said. “In Brazil, it is one style, Spain is another, and England is another, so it complements your game if you’ve played in different places.”

His remarks highlight his adaptability and willingness to absorb lessons from diverse footballing cultures – a mindset vital for a young player navigating the pressures of professional football.

Hull City, under manager Tim Walter, has embraced a strategy of blending youth and experience to challenge for promotion in the 2025-26 season.

Mendes’ signing aligns with this vision.

Known for attacking dynamism and tactical flexibility, Hull sees in Mendes a player capable of injecting creativity and unpredictability into its forward line.

Whether deployed as a winger or central striker, his technical ability and flair could add a new dimension to the Tigers’ play.

Support from his father, Ronaldinho – a 2002 World Cup winner and 2005 Ballon d’Or recipient – has been evident.

On Instagram, Ronaldinho shared a photo of Mendes in a Hull jersey, writing: “Good luck at your new club and challenge, my son.” Beyond pride, the post reflects the dual pressures Mendes faces: living up to a family legacy while defining his own identity in professional football.

Mendes now steps into a Championship environment known for its grueling schedule, physicality, and competitive unpredictability.

His experiences in Brazil, Spain, and at Burnley provide a foundation, but success will hinge on his ability to adapt quickly to senior-level demands.

Hull City supporters, meanwhile, can expect a young forward eager to make his mark – combining flair, versatility, and ambition as he seeks to turn potential into performance.