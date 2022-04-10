Manchester United's Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a fan's hand following his side's 1-0 loss at Everton on Saturday.

Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park.

Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked an Everton fan's phone out of their hand and it smashed to the ground.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to apologize for the incident.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo said. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

The club has told Reuters it is looking into the incident.

Police probing alleged assault

Merseyside police said Sunday they were reviewing CCTV footage to establish whether Ronaldo committed an offense in the process.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said the force was liaising with both clubs after reports of an alleged assault.

"As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," the spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are underway and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness inquiries to establish if an offense has taken place."