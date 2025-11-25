Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible for Portugal’s opening games at the 2026 World Cup after FIFA issued a partially suspended ban on Tuesday in response to his recent red card.

The 40-year-old was sent off as Portugal lost 2-0 in Dublin earlier in November when he elbowed Dara O'Shea in the back, for his first dismissal in 226 international appearances.

FIFA banned Ronaldo for three matches, two of which will be suspended and the other has already been served, when Portugal sealed their qualification for next summer's tournament against Armenia.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period," said FIFA in a statement given to AFP.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official (Portugal) matches."

Ronaldo, the men's all-time top goalscorer in international football with 143 goals, is aiming to play at a sixth World Cup next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker, currently at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has not yet lifted the trophy but did win Euro 2016 with Portugal.

Ronaldo attended a dinner in the White House last week where he met U.S. President Donald Trump, who said his son Barron "is a big fan" of the forward.

The World Cup group stage draw takes place on Dec. 5.