Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said Tuesday that next year’s World Cup will be his last as he winds down one of the greatest careers in football history.

The 40-year-old forward, who has scored more than 950 goals for club and country, also said he plans to retire from football within “one or two years.”

“Definitely, yes,” Ronaldo said via video link at a forum in Saudi Arabia when asked if the 2026 tournament would be his final World Cup. “I’m going to be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment.”

Ronaldo, who began a lucrative stint with Saudi club Al Nassr in 2023, also expanded on comments he made last week when he said he would retire “soon.”

“Let’s be honest, when I say soon, it’s probably one or two years I’ll still be in the game,” he said.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is hoping to play in a sixth World Cup next year. He came closest to lifting the trophy on his debut in 2006, when Portugal lost to France in the semifinals.

Portugal have yet to qualify for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico but can secure their spot if they beat Ireland on Thursday.

Last month, Ronaldo became the top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history when he scored twice against Hungary to reach 41 goals, overtaking retired Guatemalan international Carlos Ruiz, who had 39.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward is also the all-time leading international goalscorer, with 143 goals.

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored last week, Ronaldo spoke candidly about his looming retirement.

“Will it be difficult? Yes. Will I probably cry? Yes. I’m an open person. It will be very, very difficult,” he said.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for a second time in late 2022, a move that helped spark an influx of late-career stars to the oil-rich kingdom.

He initially signed a contract reportedly worth 200 million euros ($217 million) a year, according to a source close to the club, and agreed to a two-year extension in June.

Last month, Bloomberg named Ronaldo the sport’s first billionaire, while Forbes ranked him as the highest-paid footballer for the sixth time in a decade.

With on- and off-field earnings estimated at $280 million, Ronaldo is expected to earn more than double that of his longtime rival Lionel Messi during the upcoming season, according to Forbes.

Saudi Arabia, which is investing heavily in sports and entertainment as part of its economic diversification strategy, was confirmed as the host of the 2034 World Cup last December.