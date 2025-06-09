Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly ended speculation about his club future, confirming he will remain with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, while likely keeping one eye on the 2026 World Cup.

“Nothing is going to change. Playing at Al-Nassr? Yes,” Ronaldo told reporters early Monday after captaining Portugal to the Nations League title in Munich, according to multiple outlets.

The 40-year-old forward joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after a high-profile fallout with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. His current contract runs through June 30.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently floated the idea of Ronaldo joining a Club World Cup team, but the star dismissed the notion Saturday, confirming that although there had been talks, he won’t participate in the U.S.-based tournament.

Ronaldo lifted his third major international trophy Sunday as Portugal edged Spain 5-3 in a penalty shootout – adding to his Euro 2016 and 2019 Nations League titles.

“I have many titles, but there is nothing better than winning with the national team,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo scored the 2-2 equalizer in the 61st minute, setting up the shootout, but exited in the 88th with an apparent thigh issue. He also netted the winner in Wednesday’s 2-1 semifinal victory over Germany.

The two goals brought his tally to 138 in 221 caps – both world records in the men’s game.

Coach Roberto Martinez said Ronaldo played a “decisive role” in winning the title, silencing some skepticism over whether the veteran forward still had more to give.

Martinez has also faced criticism – particularly from Portuguese media, for the team’s less-than-glorious performances at times.

Ronaldo called the criticism “unfair,” and Portugal did impress in Germany with a tactically disciplined approach that shut down both the resurgent host team and a classy Spanish side led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Ronaldo won the duel of generations against the 17-year-old Yamal on the night – but they may meet again at next year’s World Cup, the one major trophy still missing from Ronaldo’s illustrious career.

Sunday’s final proved the veteran still has the power to electrify fans, and the host nations of the 2026 World Cup – the United States, Canada and Mexico – are expected to witness the excitement of what would be his sixth World Cup.

For Nuno Mendes, who earned Man of the Match honors Sunday with a goal, an assist and a dominant performance against Yamal, Ronaldo’s value remains unquestioned.

“He helps us a lot. He has a winning mentality. He is a role model. We are happy to have him,” Mendes said.