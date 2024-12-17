Former Brazil striker Ronaldo announced on Monday that he will run for president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The 48-year-old, who won World Cups with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, is set to compete in the 2026 CBF elections to succeed current President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

"Among hundreds of things that motivate me to become a candidate for president of the CBF, I want to recover the prestige and respect that the Selecao (Brazil's national team) always had and that today nobody else has," he told Globo Esporte.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid forward also said he expects to sell his stake in Spanish top-flight side Real Valladolid.

"We're negotiating a possible sale very soon and we should close the deal. It won't be an obstacle to my candidacy," he added.

Ronaldo previously owned a 90% stake in Brazilian team Cruzeiro, which he sold earlier this year.