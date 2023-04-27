Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, a high-profile couple, have added fuel to the already blazing rumors regarding the state of their relationship.

According to Marca, the two were seen having a heated argument in public as they boarded a plane, thereby intensifying the rumors.

The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny for days, with several reports suggesting that all is not well between them.

Ever since the arrival of the Portuguese footballer at his current club, Al-Nassr, there have been widespread speculations that the relationship could be in turmoil.

Recently, the Portuguese media supported these reports and directly affirmed that Cristiano "is fed up with her."

Moreover, a new account has come to light that would seem to add to the rumors about the couple's rough patch.

A witness contacted Spanish journalist Abel Planelles to share everything that happened between the couple in what seems to be one of their fiercest fights just before boarding a plane.

They also revealed how each of them behaved after their massive row.

"They had a big argument before boarding a plane," said the witness.

Other media outlets have also followed suit, reporting that Cristiano is reportedly upset with Georgina's attitude and feels that she is becoming "self-centered."

Georgina, who is a Spanish-Argentine model, has recently gotten into trouble for the way she treats her friends.

Her television show has also faced criticism on social media for not being authentic enough and, at times, seeming scripted and glitzy.

Recently, fans called her out for an incident with leather boots after she was seen lending a pair of expensive designer boots to someone close to her.

Leo Caeiro, a friend of the footballer's mother, made the harshest statements about the couple's relationship.

"I've been saying for months that they're not doing well, and it's likely they'll split up," said Caeiro.

"He is fed up with her. That's the reality." Caeiro even stated that "there will be no marriage" and that they are only together "to fuel the product."