Cristiano Ronaldo hinted Monday that his time at Al-Nassr may be coming to an end, declaring that “a chapter is over” just hours after the Saudi Pro League wrapped up its season.

The 40-year-old Portuguese star, who joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United in 2022, is set to see his contract expire this summer.

A special transfer window from June 1 to 10 has been opened exclusively for the 32 clubs competing in the Club World Cup to sign players.

Al-Nassr is not among those clubs, unlike fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last week that “there are discussions” over the former United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon star playing at the expanded tournament in the United States starting June 14.

“This chapter is over,” Ronaldo wrote on social media, posting a photo of himself in an Al-Nassr shirt.

“The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” he added.

Al-Nassr lost in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League last month to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale and finished third in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo was the league’s top goal scorer with 24 goals.

Last year, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he could end his career with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo’s longtime rival Lionel Messi will play at the Club World Cup with Inter Miami.

During a recent interview with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino said, “And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup ... who knows, who knows.”