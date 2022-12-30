The footballing world is paying a heartfelt tribute to a legendary figure, after news of the death of Brazil's "king of football" in Sao Paulo reverberated around the globe.

Pele, the only man to win three World Cups, died on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for over a year and being in hospital since November, his family and the hospital where he was being cared for, said on Thursday.

The Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital confirmed the legendary footballer's death on Thursday at 3.27 p.m. due to multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer. "Everything we are, we owe to you. We love you immensely, rest in peace," Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

"The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten," France football great Kylian Mbappe said on Twitter, posting a black and white photo of himself together with Pele. Fellow 2022 World Cup finalist Messi took to Instagram to say, "rest in peace, Pele."

"My deep condolences to all of Brazil," said Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him an "inspiration to millions" and noting the affection Pele had always shown him.

"A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal king Pele will never be enough to express the pain that surrounds the entire football world at this moment," said Ronaldo. "He will never be forgotten, and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers," he continued on Facebook.

The Brazilian football federation CBF meanwhile posted a photo of "King Pele" with the word "eternal" written above a black and white portrait. "Today I lost my brother," wrote former professional Brazilian footballer Cafu.

"Heaven has a new star, and the football world lost a hero," said Poland's Robert Lewandowski.

"I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He transformed football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to Black people, and most of all: He gave visibility to Brazil," said Brazil's Neymar.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on Oct. 23, 1940, in the town of Tres Coracoes (Three Hearts) in the state of Minas Gerais, Pele became known in Brazil as the "King of Football." He won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. World football's governing body FIFA named him as the player of the century along with Argentina's Diego Maradona, who died in 2020 aged 60.

Towards the beginning of December, the hospital said that Pele had full control over his vital functions and was in a stable clinical condition. However, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported that Pele was no longer responding to chemotherapy. According to the report, cancer treatment had been suspended and Pele was only receiving palliative care.

On Wednesday before Christmas Eve, the hospital announced that Pele's cancer had progressed and that he needed more intensive care due to kidney and heart complications. Two days later, his daughter posted a photo on Instagram of her father in his hospital bed, both holding each other. "One more night together," was written alongside the photo.

Pele has also had recurring hip problems in the past, as well as problems with his spine and knee. After a urinary tract infection, he had a kidney stone removed. During a routine check-up, doctors finally discovered a colon tumor, which was removed in late summer.

With 77 goals in 92 international matches, Pele is still Selecao Brasileira's record goal scorer. He is survived by seven children and his wife Marcia Cibele Aoki.