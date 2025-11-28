Former Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad has singled out Cristiano Ronaldo as the only foreign player in the Saudi Pro League who truly justifies his multi-million-dollar salary.

Prince Abdullah, who led the sports ministry from 2014 to 2017 – before the league saw a massive influx of overseas stars – warned that the surge of foreign talent is sidelining local players and could undermine the national team’s future.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya’s Fi Al-Marama TV program, he called for urgent reforms to protect Saudi talent and maintain competitiveness ahead of the 2034 World Cup, which the kingdom will host.

“Ronaldo is the only foreign player worth what he earns because of the global exposure he brings to the league and the country,” Prince Abdullah said of the Portuguese superstar, whose annual salary is estimated at $211 million, or roughly $4 million per week.

“Many others are paid far more than they deserve,” he added.

Prince Abdullah said Saudi players have become “extras” since the number of foreign players per team on matchdays rose to eight, urging a cut to seven and more investment in youth development.

“Right now, building a strong league is coming at the expense of the national team,” he said. “We need a clear plan to prepare for 2034.”

He also called for hiring elite coaches for youth categories and warned that without structural changes, Saudi players will struggle to regain prominence.

Prince Abdullah, whose concerns about refereeing standards during his tenure led him to appoint former English referee Howard Webb as director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, also suggested scheduling big matches on Thursdays to enable top European referees to officiate.