Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another chapter to his legendary career Sunday night, guiding Portugal to a Nations League triumph in an emotional finale against Spain.

The 40-year-old icon scored a vital equalizer in the 2-2 draw before his teammates sealed the title with a 5-3 victory in the penalty shootout.

“I’ve won many titles with my clubs, but nothing compares to winning for Portugal,” Ronaldo said, his eyes wet with emotion. “These are tears of joy. Mission accomplished.”

Ronaldo was the first to take the field for warmups, greeted by a thunderous ovation from Portuguese fans, many draped in jerseys bearing his name. The night ended, fittingly, with their hero lifting another trophy in national colors.

His appearance prompted many supporters to pull out their cellphones to record the superstar while they could still see him in action. Ronaldo conceded Saturday that he won’t be able to play forever.

That came three days after he helped Portugal to its first win over Germany in 25 years, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory in the Nations League semifinals.

On Sunday, he was driving the team again, though it was initially a frustrating game as his chances were limited by Spain’s hard-working defenders.

Nuno Mendes fired Portugal level after Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring for Spain. Then Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead 2-1 at the break.

But Ronaldo was in the right place at the right time to fire home the equalizer from Mendes’ deflected cross in the 61st minute, setting off joyous scenes among his faithful fans. It was Ronaldo’s 138th goal for Portugal – more than any other player in international football history.

Ronaldo kept trying in what was his record-extending 221st appearance for the country, but eventually had to go off, exhausted, in the 88th minute to standing ovations from fans and a hug from coach Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo said he was carrying an injury into the game.

“I had already felt it during the warmup, I had been feeling it for some time, but for the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would have broken it,” Ronaldo said. “It’s for a trophy – I had to play, and I gave it my all.”

Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain as his contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr runs only through the end of June. He posted “This chapter is over” on social media after the club’s final Saudi Pro League game of the season.

On Saturday, he said he had all but decided not to go to the Club World Cup, despite “quite a few” offers from participating clubs to play there.

Whatever club Ronaldo plays for next, one thing is certain – he will keep striving for Portugal.

“I have lived in many countries, I have played for many clubs, but when it’s about Portugal, it is always a special feeling,” he said.