As Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to take the field for his 200th international appearance, a remarkable achievement in its own right, the Portuguese superstar is set to etch yet another chapter in his storied career.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo and his compatriots will embark on a crucial Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Iceland, an encounter that will be marked by the weight of history and Ronaldo's dedication to the Portuguese national team.

In celebration of this remarkable milestone, let us reminisce on five unforgettable moments from Ronaldo's illustrious 20-year international career:

1st international goal

It was in August 2003, at the tender age of 18, that Ronaldo donned the Portuguese jersey for the first time as a substitute, replacing the legendary Luis Figo.

The following summer, during the much-anticipated Euro 2004 hosted by Portugal, Ronaldo left an indelible mark by scoring his inaugural goal for the national team.

Although Portugal suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Greece in the tournament's opening match, Ronaldo's goal signaled the birth of a prodigious talent who would soon become a linchpin for his nation on the global stage.

1st World Cup

The 2006 World Cup in Germany witnessed Ronaldo's ascendancy as a true force on the international scene.

At just 21 years and 132 days old, he became the youngest scorer for Portugal in World Cup history, coolly converting a penalty against Iran.

However, it was his infamous clash with Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney during the quarterfinals that drew considerable attention.

Ronaldo's animated protestations to the referee, coupled with a wink caught on camera, added a controversial twist to the match.

Despite Portugal's loss to France in the subsequent semifinals, Ronaldo's star continued to rise.

1st trophy

While Portugal endured several near misses in major tournaments, it was during the 2016 European Championship in France that Ronaldo, and the nation, finally tasted international glory.

Displaying his formidable skills, Ronaldo contributed three crucial goals en route to the final.

Notably, his decisive penalty in a nerve-wracking shootout against Poland propelled Portugal to the quarterfinals.

Although an injury forced Ronaldo to exit the final against France prematurely, his inspirational leadership from the sidelines spurred his teammates to an extraordinary victory in extra time.

Lifted on the shoulders of adoring fans during the victory parade in Lisbon, Ronaldo's joy was evident as he acknowledged the triumph's significance to all Portuguese people.

Hat trick hero

Ronaldo's goal-scoring ability has shone through on numerous occasions, especially in the form of mesmerizing hat tricks.

While some were against lesser-known opponents like Andorra, Armenia, the Faroe Islands, Lithuania (twice), Luxembourg, and Northern Ireland, a few performances stand out as truly remarkable.

In a World Cup playoff against Sweden in 2013, Ronaldo's four-goal spectacle secured a 4-2 aggregate victory for Portugal.

Another memorable hat trick came during a 3-3 draw against Spain in the 2018 World Cup, with Ronaldo's stunning late equalizer sealing a crucial point for his team.

Furthermore, during the Nations League finals in 2019, Ronaldo's sublime hat trick propelled Portugal to a 3-1 triumph over Switzerland, igniting fervent praise from Portugal manager Fernando Santos, who hailed him as a football genius.

Record breaker

Ronaldo's insatiable hunger for success reached its zenith when he surpassed Ali Daei's men's international scoring record.

In a moment that resonated beyond the confines of the record books, Ronaldo elevated himself to legendary status during a World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in 2021.

With the match hanging in the balance, Ronaldo showcased his trademark resilience, equalizing in the 89th minute before sealing a dramatic victory with a towering header deep into added time.

Reflecting on this extraordinary feat, Ronaldo expressed his pride and satisfaction, emphasizing the uniqueness and significance of this personal milestone.