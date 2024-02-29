Al-Nassr's Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one Saudi Pro League match due to an alleged offensive gesture during a recent game against Al-Shabab.

After Al-Nassr's 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab on Sunday, video footage surfaced showing Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly gesturing forward near his pelvis, seemingly directed at Al-Shabab fans.

This action came amid background chants of "Messi," referring to Ronaldo's long-standing football rival Lionel Messi.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) announced the suspension on social media early Thursday morning local time.

Al-Nassr's next league game is scheduled at home against Al-Hazm on Thursday.

Juventus legal battle

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues his legal dispute with his former club, Juventus, over 19.5 million euros ($21.1 million) in outstanding wages.

This conflict has been ongoing since he departed from Turin for a return to Manchester United in August 2021.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner asserts that he is still owed 19.5 million euros in wages, while Juventus contend that Ronaldo signed away the rights to any outstanding money upon completing the transfer to Manchester United on deadline day, a situation that was hurriedly finalized.

Ronaldo initiated arbitration proceedings in June 2023, with a recent hearing on Feb. 5.

The Collegio Arbitrale court is expected to deliver its verdict by April 22. Despite Ronaldo's claims, Juventus remain steadfast, asserting that the former player's demands are unfounded.

They are so confident in their position that no additional funds have been set aside in case they lose the case.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr as a free agent in January 2023, continues to play despite the ongoing legal battle.