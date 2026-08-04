Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have once again become the focus of intense wedding speculation after reports claimed the longtime couple could finally marry in Portugal this week.

While multiple media outlets have published details of an alleged ceremony, neither Ronaldo nor Rodriguez has confirmed a wedding date, leaving the reports unverified.

The latest rumors gained momentum after the couple were photographed wearing eye-catching diamond rings during a private jet trip and while vacationing in Mallorca. Rodriguez also shared photos on social media featuring her engagement ring, prompting fresh speculation that wedding plans could be imminent.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met in Madrid in 2016 while she was working at a Gucci boutique and he was starring for Real Madrid. They made their relationship public the following year and have since built a family together. Rodriguez has played a central role in raising Ronaldo's children, including Cristiano Jr., twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and the couple's daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Their son Angel tragically died during childbirth in 2022.

The engagement became official in August 2025 after Ronaldo proposed. Rodriguez announced the news on social media with a heartfelt acceptance message alongside a photo of her massive oval-cut diamond ring, which jewelry experts have valued at several million dollars.

Later that year, Ronaldo revealed more about the proposal during an interview with Piers Morgan, saying he knew the time was right to ask Rodriguez to marry him.

"I will marry her because I believe the right time has come. Not just because she is the mother of my children, but because she is the person I love most in life."

The Portugal captain also said at the time that he hoped the wedding would take place after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Portugal's tournament ended in the round of 16, fueling expectations that the ceremony could follow soon afterward.

Initial reports from Portuguese media suggested the wedding would be held on Aug. 1 at the historic Quinta da Regaleira estate in Sintra. Those claims quickly unraveled after the venue remained open to tourists and scheduled public events proceeded as planned.

Spanish magazine ¡Hola! dismissed the reports, while a close associate of Rodriguez reportedly described the alleged wedding invitation circulating online as fake. Ronaldo added to the speculation by posting family vacation photos captioned "Ainda nao" ("Not yet"), seemingly signaling that no ceremony had taken place. His sister, Katia Aveiro, also said publicly that no wedding date had been set.

Attention has since shifted to Ronaldo's hometown of Madeira.

According to reports from British tabloid The Sun and Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã, the couple are now rumored to be planning a ceremony on Aug. 8 at Funchal Cathedral, followed by a private reception at the luxury Savoy Palace hotel.

The reports claim sections of the hotel have been reserved for a private event, although no official confirmation has been provided by the couple, their representatives or the venues involved.

Madeira would be a fitting location given Ronaldo's deep ties to the island, where he was born and maintains several business interests.

Despite the growing speculation, the only confirmed fact remains the couple's engagement. Neither Ronaldo nor Rodriguez has announced a wedding date, venue or guest list, and previous rumors have repeatedly been denied or disproved.