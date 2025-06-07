Cristiano Ronaldo has all but ruled out playing at the upcoming Club World Cup, dealing a blow to FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s hopes of showcasing one of football’s biggest stars.

Speaking Saturday, the Portugal captain revealed he had received “quite a few” offers from teams set to compete in the tournament kicking off June 14 but ultimately turned them down.

“Some things are worth discussing, others aren’t,” Ronaldo said. “You can’t be part of everything. You have to consider the short, medium and long term. My decision not to play is practically final, though the invitations were there.”

The 40-year-old football great was speaking in Munich a day before Portugal’s Nations League final against Spain.

Infantino suggested last month that Ronaldo, who remains under contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr until the end of June, could join one of the 32 teams taking part in the Club World Cup due to a unique transfer window created for the tournament.

Ronaldo fueled speculation when he posted “this chapter is over” after Al-Nassr’s final Saudi Pro League game of the season.

He had been linked with several Club World Cup participants, including Brazil’s Palmeiras.

A move to Al-Nassr’s crosstown rival Al-Hilal – the only Saudi club that qualified – was also floated as a potential way to feature Ronaldo in the tournament, where his longtime rival Lionel Messi will play with Inter Miami.

FIFA would have welcomed the boost Ronaldo’s presence could bring to ticket sales, though a short-term switch to a fierce local rival would be unthinkable for most players in European leagues.

Both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are among four major Saudi clubs backed by the country’s Public Investment Fund, which holds a 75% stake in each.

On Thursday, FIFA announced the PIF as an “official partner” of the Club World Cup. Saudi state money is also effectively funding the tournament’s broadcasting deal and much of the $1 billion prize fund shared among participants.

“This is irrelevant right now,” Ronaldo said Saturday when asked about the Club World Cup. “It makes no sense to talk about anything other than the national team.”

Ronaldo fired Portugal into the Nations League final on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over host nation Germany.

His winning goal was a record-extending 137th for Portugal. If he plays Sunday, it will mark his record-extending 221st national team appearance.