Cristiano Ronaldo, Monday declared that he has closed the door on European club football and endorsed the Saudi Arabian league as a superior choice to Major League Soccer (MLS), where his longtime rival Lionel Messi has opted to continue his career.

Ronaldo, who made the move to Al Nassr in January, signing a 2-and-a-half-year contract after bidding farewell to Manchester United, expressed his belief that he has set the stage for other top players to join Saudi teams, confidently predicting a growing exodus to the desert kingdom.

Speaking in the aftermath of Al Nassr's 5-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in a preseason friendly, the 38-year-old Portugal captain shared his conviction that most European leagues are on a decline.

ESPN quoted him saying, "I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I'm 38 years old. European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

In a bold statement, Ronaldo asserted that the Saudi league surpasses MLS in terms of quality.

While his great rival Messi was also linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia, the Argentine World Cup winner ultimately decided to embark on a new chapter with MLS side Inter Miami, signing a contract until 2025.

According to Ronaldo, the allure of the Saudi league continues to grow, with top players flocking to its shores.

He firmly believes that this trend will persist, stating, "Now all the players are coming here ... In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia."

Indeed, his prediction holds a little bit of weight, as several high-profile players have followed in Ronaldo's footsteps and joined the Saudi league.

Notable names include Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who made the switch from Real Madrid, and N'Golo Kante, who departed Chelsea to join champions Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo's endorsement of the Saudi Arabian league signifies a changing landscape in global football.

While European leagues may have lost their luster, he has identified the English Premier League as a beacon of excellence, solidifying its position as the premier competition.

Meanwhile, the growing financial dominance of the Saudi league continues to attract attention and entice top talent from around the world.