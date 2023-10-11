While the next World Cup remains a few years later, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly still deciding whether to hang up his boots.

The football legend is said to have set his sights on the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The news comes from reports in the Saudi Arabian media, suggesting that Ronaldo has expressed his desire to extend his contract with Al Nassr until at least the beginning of 2027.

The timing coincides with the next World Cup, and it is expected that he intends to represent Al Nassr during the North American tournament.

At 41 during the World Cup and turning 42 in February 2027, Ronaldo's commitment to continue playing at such a high level highlights his remarkable athleticism.

He defies the conventional notion of an athlete's career span, and his enduring excellence is a shining example.

When Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Arabian league, some viewed it as a step-down.

However, the league has been on the rise in terms of quality, and Ronaldo has embraced the challenge with open arms.

He has adapted and thrived, becoming the star and top scorer of the competition with an impressive 10 goals in nine matches so far.

Ronaldo's loyalty to Al Nassr is also evident.

He has expressed his desire to retire at his current club and seems content with his life in Saudi Arabia.

"I still love football despite my age, as I still love playing, scoring goals, and winning games. That's why I will continue until my body says, 'Cristiano, it's over.' But, so far, I feel good, as I'm still helping the team. The most important thing for me at the moment is that we are already on top of the overall league standings," he said.