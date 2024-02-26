Cristiano Ronaldo faced criticism for an alleged obscene gesture following Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, who scored the opener with a penalty in the 21st minute, saw his team secure the win with a late brace from Brazilian Talisca just four minutes before the end.

Video footage from social media showed Ronaldo cupping his ear and making a pumping motion in front of his pelvic area, apparently aimed at the opposing Al Shabab fans, sparking controversy.

In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Shabab at Al-Shabab Club Stadium Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 25, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

The incident was not caught on television cameras, but some Saudi pundits said Ronaldo should be sanctioned.

There has been no official response, but Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat said the National Football Federation (SAFF) had opened an investigation into the incident.

"The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see," said Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi writer and television host, on social media platform X.

"Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are."

Al-Nassr was not immediately available to comment.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has faced similar criticism in the past. In April last year, he appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al-Hilal, in which Al-Nassr lost 2-0.

Earlier this month, he picked up an Al-Hilal scarf thrown at him from the stands, put it in his shorts, and then threw it away as he walked towards the tunnel after Al-Nassr lost 2-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup final.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr as a free agent in late 2022, tops the Saudi league scoring charts with 22 goals in 20 appearances so far this season. Al-Nassr is second in the table with 52 points, four behind Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.