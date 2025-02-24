Al Nassr looks to rebound from a gut-wrenching defeat as it travels to King Abdul Aziz Stadium to face struggling Al Wahda in Round 22 of the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.

Stefano Pioli’s side endured a crushing 3-2 loss to Al Ettifaq last Friday, conceding twice in the final eight minutes at Al-Awwal Park.

The match burst into life after a scoreless first half, with Ayman Yahya and Mohammed Al-Fatil scoring for Al Nassr, but disaster struck late.

After Al-Fatil’s 82nd-minute own goal erased their lead, Georginio Wijnaldum struck in the 89th minute to complete Al Ettifaq’s stunning comeback.

The loss, coupled with Al Ittihad’s emphatic 4-1 thrashing of Al Hilal, effectively ended Al Nassr’s faint title hopes.

The much-hyped "Cristiano Ronaldo project" has yet to deliver silverware, with the 40-year-old superstar still searching for a major trophy since his high-profile arrival in January 2023.

Out of the King’s Cup since a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Al Taawoun in October, Al Nassr also trails five points behind first-place Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League group stage.

Now, the team’s focus shifts to securing a top-three league finish and Champions League qualification.

Currently sitting fourth with 44 points from 21 games, Pioli’s men trail third-placed Al Qadsiah by three points.

Al Wahda’s freefall continues

While Al Nassr wrestles with title frustrations, Al Wahda is in a full-blown survival battle.

The Knights of Mecca suffered their fourth straight league defeat last Saturday, falling 1-0 to Al Kholood at Al Hazm Club Stadium.

In a tightly contested affair, Myziane Maolida’s 20th-minute strike proved decisive, condemning Al Wahda to yet another setback.

Winless in their last seven matches – six losses and one draw – Daniel Carreno’s men sit rock bottom with just 13 points from 21 games, four points adrift of safety. Defensive frailties have been their undoing, with Al Wahda conceding 51 goals this season, the worst tally in the league by a margin of eight.

Head-to-head

Al Nassr holds the upper hand in this matchup, winning the last three encounters against Al Wahda. With the hosts’ last victory in this fixture dating back to 2019, history heavily favors Pioli’s side.

Al Wahda will be without midfielder Nawaf Al-Azizi, who remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury sustained in August 2024.

Otherwise, Carreno has a full squad at his disposal.

Al Nassr, however, will miss January signing Jhon Duran, suspended following a red card against Al Ettifaq.

Portuguese midfielder Otavio remains out after picking up an injury against Al Ahli on Feb. 13, while Sami Al-Najei, sidelined since August, will also miss the clash.