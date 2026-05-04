The Saudi Pro League title race has been thrown wide open after a shock setback for Al-Nassr, turning what looked like a controlled march to the championship into a tense final stretch of the 2025-26 season.

For much of the campaign, Al-Nassr set the pace.

They entered the closing weeks top of the table with 79 points from 31 matches, built on 26 wins, one draw and just four defeats.

Their attack remained the most productive in the league, while their defensive record kept them clear of sustained pressure.

Behind them, Al-Hilal refused to fade. Unbeaten across the league with 74 points and a game in hand, they trailed by five points but remained within striking distance.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to lead Al-Nassr’s charge, delivering goals at 41 and edging closer to personal milestones while keeping his side on course for a long-awaited league crown.

That control fractured on May 3, 2026.

Shock defeat shifts momentum

Al-Nassr’s visit to Al-Qadsiah ended in a damaging 3-1 defeat, a result that snapped their long winning rhythm and reignited the title race.

Al-Qadsiah struck first through Abu Al Shamat before João Félix pulled Al-Nassr level, but the home side regained control in the second half with Julián Quiñones proving decisive in sealing the upset.

Ronaldo played the full match but was kept unusually quiet, finishing without a goal or shot on target as Al-Nassr’s winning run came to a sudden halt.

The loss not only cut into their lead but also shifted the psychological balance heading into the final weeks, with Al-Hilal now sensing a clear opportunity.

Decisive derby

Attention now turns to May 12, when Al-Nassr meet Al-Hilal at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in a fixture that could define the season.

Depending on results leading into the match, the gap between the sides could shrink further, potentially turning the derby into a title decider.

A win for Al-Hilal would either level the race or push them ahead, while even a draw would likely carry the battle into the final rounds.

Both teams arrive with attacking power and consistency. Al-Nassr have averaged more than two and a half goals per game, while Al-Hilal’s unbeaten run underlines their resilience. The stakes are now absolute.

Ronaldo under the spotlight again

For Ronaldo, the pressure has sharpened. He remains central to Al-Nassr’s identity, leading their attack while continuing his pursuit of major career milestones, including the 1,000-goal mark.

Yet the broader question persists. Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, a league title has remained out of reach despite individual output and heavy investment around him. The expectation inside the club has only grown stronger.

Following the defeat to Al-Qadsiah, Ronaldo posted a message calling for unity and focus, but the challenge now is translating that into results on the pitch.

No safety net in the run-in

Al-Nassr’s margin for error has effectively disappeared. Their superior goal difference offers some cushion, but it is no longer a reliable safety net against an unbeaten challenger.

To complicate matters, their schedule remains congested. Alongside the league push, they are preparing for the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka on May 16, adding physical and mental strain at a critical stage.