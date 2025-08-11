Cristiano Ronaldo’s two-goal masterclass wasn’t enough to spare Al Nassr from a shock defeat in Spain, as Segunda Division side UD Almeria claimed a spirited 3-2 victory in a preseason friendly that crackled with competitive edge.

In front of a lively home crowd at the Mediterranean Games Stadium on Sunday, Almeria matched the Saudi giants stride for stride, refusing to wilt against a lineup headlined by the 40-year-old global icon.

Almeria struck first in the 6th minute through Sergio Arribas, the former Real Madrid academy product, who pounced on a defensive lapse to slot coolly past the keeper.

Ronaldo responded in trademark fashion.

Seventeen minutes in, he ghosted into space to turn home a precise cross for the equalizer, then doubled his tally from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after a foul in the area – a stutter-step, a glance at the keeper, and the ball was calmly dispatched to give Al Nassr a 2-1 lead.

The advantage didn’t last. Just four minutes later, winger Adrian Embarba cut in from the left and rifled an unstoppable shot inside the far post, sending the teams into halftime deadlocked at 2-2.

Embarba’s night to remember

Almeria’s energy told after the break. Their high press forced errors, and in the 61st minute Embarba struck again – this time latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball before coolly finishing past the onrushing keeper. His brace lit up the night and turned the stadium into a cauldron of noise.

From there, Almeria’s defense dug in. Their keeper made a string of saves, and the back line stayed compact, denying Ronaldo and his teammates space to exploit. By the final whistle, the Segunda Division side had sealed a morale-boosting scalp.

For Almeria, this win is more than a preseason footnote. Under manager Pepe Mel, they’re eyeing a return to La Liga, and the performance hinted at the steel and tactical discipline needed for a promotion push.

For Luis Castro’s Al Nassr, the loss is a reminder that talent alone doesn’t guarantee control. While Ronaldo remains central to their ambitions, defensive lapses and uneven intensity will be issues to address before the Saudi Pro League season begins.