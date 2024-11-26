Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace to lead Al-Nassr to a 3-1 victory over Al-Gharafa in Qatar on Monday, keeping their AFC Champions League hopes alive.

The Saudi champions are now on the verge of reaching the last 16, needing just two points from their remaining three group matches.

Only Al-Shorta, who sit on two points with four games left, can prevent Ronaldo’s side from advancing.

The victory brought Al-Nassr closer to the next round after Persepolis drew 1-1 at Al Rayyan.

Ronaldo, who endured a frustrating first half with several missed chances, broke the deadlock just 50 seconds into the second half, heading in Sultan Al-Ghannam's cross from close range to give his side the crucial lead.

Al-Nassr then doubled their advantage through Angelo Gabriel, a summer signing from Chelsea, on the 58th minute, before the Brazilian turned provider six minutes later to tee up Ronaldo for his second.

The goal took the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward to four goals in this season's rebranded competition before he was replaced in the 74th minute.

Al-Gharafa did pull one back through Joselu, a former teammate of Ronaldo at Madrid.

Yet their hopes of an unlikely late rally disappeared when Seydou Sano was sent off six minutes from the end of normal time for a second bookable offense.

The win ensures Al-Nassr remain unbeaten through five matches in the Western side of the draw and move to second in the 12-team table.

The top eight in the standings will move into the last 16 knockout stages, alongside the top eight from the 12-team East Zone table.

Super-sub Toney

The Riyadh club now sits behind only Saudi Arabian counterparts Al-Ahli, who maintained their 100% record thanks to a double from substitute Ivan Toney to see off Asian champions Al Ain 2-1 in the UAE and reach the knockouts for the first time.

The England international was left on the bench for the match at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium; however, after being introduced in the 65th minute, he scored within five minutes. First, he headed home Riyad Mahrez's deep free kick.

A late-window signing from English Premier League club Brentford in August, Toney struck what proved to be the winner four minutes later.

This time, he met a superb long pass from former Manchester City winger Mahrez to finish past Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa.

Al-Ain, who in April defeated Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds to win the title, pulled one back late on through Kaka's sublime volley.

Al-Ahli have won all five matches in the rebranded competition and lead the Western standings on 15 points.

Also in that section, Iran's Esteghlal were held to a goalless draw by Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor Tashkent in Dubai.