Coming off the bench, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a dramatic late winner as Portugal overturned a one-goal deficit to secure a 2-1 victory over Scotland, maintaining their impressive Nations League form on Sunday.

After Bruno Fernandes leveled the score for Portugal, Ronaldo struck in the 88th minute, marking his 901st career goal.

Scotland briefly sparked hopes of their first win against Portugal since 1980 when Scott McTominay’s powerful header put them ahead in the seventh minute.

However, the Scots were left empty-handed as the 39-year-old Ronaldo once again came through for his team.

"The influence is always the same, regardless of whether he starts on the bench or not," Fernandes, who played his 600th career game, said of his former Manchester United teammate.

"Everyone who came on made a difference. Cristiano has a goal; today he scored 901 and now he's on his way to a thousand, which is what he wants."

Portugal leads League A, Group 1, with six points after starting with a victory over Croatia, who are second with three points following a 1-0 win against Poland on Sunday. Scotland has suffered two defeats, both due to late goals.

McTominay strike

The Scots arrived in Lisbon still stinging from a 3-2 home defeat by Poland, but the traveling Tartan Army were soon in full voice at the Estadio da Luz as former Manchester United midfielder McTominay arrived at the back post to power home a superb cross by Kenny McLean.

Portugal responded by laying siege to Scotland's goal, but keeper Angus Gunn made a string of saves, including a world-class effort to keep out Rafael Leao's low drive.

The hosts had 15 goal attempts before the break but were left frustrated as Scotland dug deep to protect their lead.

Gunn was beaten in the 54th minute when the ball was pulled back to Fernandes, whose shot was well-struck but probably should have been kept out by the Scotland keeper.

Portugal seemed to have run out of steam but found another gear late on, with Joao Felix twice being denied by superb Gunn saves and Ronaldo heading against the inside of the post.

Inevitably, however, Ronaldo stole the limelight with a simple tap-in from a wicked delivery by Nuno Mendes.

Scotland looked crestfallen as they soaked up another late disappointment in a winless run of eight competitive matches.

Moreover, they have conceded in the 85th minute or later in five of their last six games in all competitions.

"Obviously disappointed – it looked for a long period like we'd get something from the game," Scotland manager Steve Clarke said. "The effort and quality the players put in, they deserved to get something."