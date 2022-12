Following an impressive two-game winning streak in the group stages, Brazil coach Tite is anticipated to rest some of his players for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday to keep some players fresh for what is likely to be a Monday last-16 match if they finish first in their group.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after two wins, Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others, including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Juventus left back Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in Brazil's 1-0 win over Switzerland, while Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Juventus right back Danilo picked up ankle injuries in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has given no specific timetable for their return.

Several Brazil players were also ill on Sunday, including midfielder Lucas Paqueta who missed Saturday's training session and was used as a substitute in the game against Switzerland.

According to Brazilian television station Globo, Tite has already told the squad that he plans to give some players their first start at a World Cup match when they meet the African side.

Cameroon's dreams to qualify for the next round hang in the air but are still alive.

But Brazil are World Cup favorites for a reason, and have a bench packed with players like Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester United winger Antony, Arsenal's attacking duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool's Fabinho.

Cameroon will face Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.

Brazil will top their group if they draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland win against Serbia, the top spot will be decided by goal difference.

The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon who have one point apiece. Both need to win to have any chance of progressing in second place, which would be decided by goal difference.