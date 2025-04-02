Real Madrid booked their spot in the Copa del Rey final after a pulsating 4-4 draw against Real Sociedad on Tuesday, sealing a 5-4 aggregate victory after extra time.

Antonio Rudiger delivered the decisive moment, powering in a header in the 115th minute to send Madrid through, where they will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Real Sociedad, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, struck first through Ander Barrenetxea, but Endrick’s delicate chip quickly restored parity.

A David Alaba own goal and Mikel Oyarzabal’s deflected strike put La Real in control, only for Madrid to roar back with goals from Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Oyarzabal forced extra time with a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer, but Sociedad couldn’t hold on for penalties as Rudiger had the final say, nodding Madrid into the final.

"I'm very happy because it was a really hard game with many comebacks, and in the end, my goal," Rudiger told Real Madrid TV.

"For me, the goal was easy. I made a good movement, the corner was very good, and because of that, we're in the final.

"It's a hard season, but we're in another final, and we will win it."

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti brought Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo back into his starting lineup, leaving Kylian Mbappe on the bench to rest, with Endrick taking his place in an all-Brazilian attack.

The 18-year-old striker, who netted the only goal in the first leg, was active early, sending a dangerous overhead kick narrowly wide of Alex Remiro's far post.

However, it was Real Sociedad who struck first.

Barrenetxea broke in behind Lucas Vazquez to reach Pablo Marin's flick-on and drilled a low finish home, leveling the tie.

Real Madrid soon found their equalizer. Vinicius played a sensational through ball down the left flank with the outside of his foot, sending Endrick in on goal.

The youngster, the top scorer in the Copa del Rey, produced a gorgeous lobbed finish over Remiro for his fifth goal in the competition.

Raining goals

Ancelotti brought on Mbappe for Endrick, looking to put the tie to bed, but it was the visitors who created the better chances.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made a superb save to deny Martin Zubimendi, and Oyarzabal wastefully fired the rebound wide.

Real Sociedad regained the lead in the 72nd minute when Alaba deflected Marin's cross through Lunin's legs and into his own net.

The Austrian defender, who returned from a long-term injury in January, was also involved in Real Sociedad's third goal, deflecting Oyarzabal's shot past Lunin.

That sparked Madrid into action. Vinicius turned his marker brilliantly, drove forward, and crossed for Bellingham to score in the 82nd minute.

Four minutes later, Los Blancos leveled the match as Tchouameni’s header was badly fumbled by Remiro into his own net.

Just when it seemed Real Sociedad were out, they forced extra time, with Oyarzabal heading home Sergio Gómez's free kick in the 93rd minute.

Remiro denied Bellingham before the end of regulation, but as extra time wore on, the tempo slowed.

Real Sociedad’s Jon Olasagasti was booked for hacking down Vinicius as he threatened to break down the left, with the visitors fighting to hold off the European champions.

"I thought it should have been a red card," Ancelotti said.

With five minutes remaining, Rudiger sent Madrid through to the final, rising to meet Arda Güler's corner with a towering header past the helpless Remiro.

"It was an entertaining game with a lot of goals, a lot of errors, and a lot of good things," Ancelotti added.

"The objective is completed, and we're in the final again."

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in the second leg of the other semifinal on Wednesday, with the teams level at 4-4 on aggregate.